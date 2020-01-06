Supporting its growth into the Hybrid Cloud, Veeam promotes industry veteran to drive the next stage of the company's evolution

Veeam Software the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced that Danny Allan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Strategy. Allan, promoted from his previous role as Vice President (VP) of Product Strategy, will lead Veeam's global product strategy group and initiatives, and spearhead the company's technology vision as the #1 provider for Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management.

"Danny has had a significant impact on Veeam's vision and strategic direction since joining the company in early 2017, and has been instrumental in cementing our market leadership," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Sales Marketing at Veeam. "As customers look to drive business agility and leverage the power of their data, Veeam must continue to innovate, and under Danny's leadership, I know that we will accelerate our organizational growth as we move into Act II."

"For the last decade, Veeam has dominated the market by delivering solutions that meet customer demands," commented Danny Allan, CTO and SVP of Product Strategy at Veeam. "Simplicity, flexibility and reliability are key to organizations across the globe, and Veeam's leadership position in this area is clear. Our portfolio allows customers to protect and manage their data no matter where it resides whether in virtual, physical or cloud environments but I am excited at what's yet to come, and I know that 2020 will bring a vast array of new innovations that ensure Veeam continues to cement its market dominance."

With more than 20 years of technology experience, Allan is passionate about solving customer problems and software innovation. In his previous role as VP of Product Strategy, Allan was responsible for envisioning and communicating the Veeam vision for Cloud Data Management, collaborating with enterprise customers and large service providers to assess and ensure long-term industry success. Prior to this, he was CTO of Desktone, a software platform for service providers offering hosted desktops, which was acquired by VMware. Earlier in his career, Allan was Director of Security Research at IBM and a member of the Security Architecture Board, where he co-authored the IBM Secure Engineering Framework. He holds multiple software patents in the cloud and security field.

