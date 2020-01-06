Technavio has been monitoring the global kimchi market since 2018, and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 128-page report with TOC on "Kimchi Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Product (Conventional kimchi and Organic kimchi), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits offered by kimchi. In addition, the rising demand for plant-based diets is anticipated to boost the growth of the kimchi market.

Kimchi is a fermented food product. It contains healthy bacteria called lactobacillus which improves digestion. Compounds such as allicin and selenium present in kimchi help in maintaining cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Kimchi also contains vitamin A which promotes healthy eyesight and helps getting rid of free radicals that cause cancer. Moreover, the presence of anti-oxidants in kimchi prevents cell oxidation and skin aging. Many such health benefits are encouraging the consumption of kimchi across the globe, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Kimchi Market Companies:

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

CJ CheilJedang Corp. operates the business across the Food and Bio segments. The company offers kimchi under its brand, Bibigo. Some of the key offerings of the company include Whole Baechu Kimchi, Sliced Baechu Kimchi, and Baek Kimchi.

Cosmos Food Co. Inc.

Cosmos Food Co. Inc. operates the business in the Kimchi segment. The company offers a wide range of kimchi products. Napa Cabbage Kimchi, Diced Radish Kimchi, Organic and Vegan Kimchi, and Ready-To-Mix Kimchi are some of its key offerings.

Daesang Corp.

Daesang Corp. operates the business across segments such as Food, Ingredient, and Distribution. The company offers kimchi under its Jongga brand. Some of the key offerings include Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Mat Kimchi, Baek Kimchi, and Old Fermented Kimchi.

Dongwon F&B

Dongwon F&B operates the business through the Food products segment. Some of the key products offered by the company include Korean Cabbage Kimchi, Premium Green Radish Kimchi, Premium Leaf-Mustard Kimchi, Korean Cabbage Kimchi, and others.

Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd. operates the business across the Food and Living segments. The company offers kimchi under its brand Chaegami. Some of the variants are Organic Cabbage Kimchi (Mat Kimchi), Organic radish Kimchi (Kkakdugi), and Organic Big Radish Kimchi.

Kimchi Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Conventional kimchi

Organic kimchi

Kimchi Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

