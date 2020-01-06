

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO, BCE) announced Mirko Bibic has assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE and Bell Canada. He was previously Bell's Chief Operating Officer.



The company also announced a restructured Bell executive leadership team, effective immediately. Blaik Kirby, previously President of Bell Mobility, becomes Group President, Mobility, Residential and Small Business. Claire Gillies has been promoted to President, Bell Mobility. Karine Moses has been promoted to Vice Chair, Québec. John Watson, previously Executive Vice President, Customer Operations becomes Group President, Customer Experience.



