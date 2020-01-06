Technavio has been monitoring the global paper notebooks market and the market is poised to grow by USD 18.8 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005082/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global paper notebooks market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Paper Notebooks Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) distribution channels (Offline and Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/paper-notebooks-market-industry-analysis

The increasing adoption in the education sector and development of eco-friendly notebooks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The education sector is the key end-user of the paper notebooks market. The sale of notebooks is increasing due to the rising number of education institutes and the enrolment of students in academic institutions. Various countries such as the US, India, and China are witnessing an increase in infrastructural development, technological advances in the education sector, and government initiatives to support educational institutions and students. This will boost the demand for paper notebooks in these institutions. Thus, the increasing adoption in the education sector is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Paper Notebooks Market Companies:

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

C. Josef Lamy GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Fountain pens, Ballpoint pens, Rollerball pens, Propelling pencils, Multisystem pens, Sets, Notebooks, Painting and drawing, Accessories, and Digital Writing. The company offers various products, such as hardcover notebooks, softcover notebooks, and booklets.

Exacompta Clairefontaine

Exacompta Clairefontaine is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Paper and Processing. The company offers various notebooks and writing pads such as Side Stapled Notebooks, Rhodiarama soft cover notebooks, and Rhodia Silver Webnotebooks.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Hallmark eCards, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Business Connections, and Hallmark Movies Mysteries. The company offers various notebooks such as Peanuts Woodstock Small Paperback Notebook and Dalmatian Spots Slim Notebook.

ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: FMCG, Agri business, Paperboards, paper and packaging, Hotels, and Others. The company offers various Classmate Notebooks and Classmate Pulse Notebooks.

kikki.K Pty Ltd.

kikki.K Pty Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business segments: Christmas, Planners, Diaries, Journals, Notebooks, Stationery, Living, and Personalisation. The company offers various notebooks such as A5 LEATHER SPIRAL NOTEBOOK: MINT and A5 SNAP JOURNAL VINTAGE ROSE: ESSENTIALS.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paper Notebooks Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Paper Notebooks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey Global Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey by product (paperboard, tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and others).

Printing and Writing Paper Market Global Printing and Writing Paper Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (printing paper and writing paper).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005082/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com