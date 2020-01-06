MentionWorth Media: TEMPERING TACO TUESDAY

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Ever wondered if the .99 cent fast food special at your favorite taco spot is real food? Never before in human history has so much been available to so many people. Food is cheap. Food is everywhere. Food is killing us.

For one, I'll be alright if I don't see any more pictures of someone's dinner on their Instagram page. I probably won't organize a protest if I don't see another pizza commercial. It's time to move from celebrating all we can eat to celebrating all we should eat for the health of our bodies and the goal of reaching peak performance. I'm talking about nutrition.

Nutrition

Arguably, nutrition has little to do with most American food. Nutrition, by definition, is the process of obtaining the sustenance necessary for health and growth. But that definition has been flipped on its head by popular dietary practices. Huge numbers of people today, litter their bodies with needless, poisonous food that leads to illness and early death. Food that is supposed to help us live longer, is instead, helping us die sooner.

Smartphone first. Smart food next.

Why do we call our phones smart? Well, largely because they are intuitive. Phones today are highly customizable from keeping up with who's at your door and reminding you to work out, to keeping you up-to-date with your investments. What if food could do the same? What if we only ate intuitive food that addressed what we needed most in our lives? Food that gave us better eyesight, greater energy, calmed our bodies for sleep and awakened us in the morning with natural energy for the day. I'm talking about smart, nutritious food.

A smart, balanced diet can lead us in the right direction and improve life dramatically. By concentrating on foods rich in vitamins and minerals - fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein sources - you and I can experience remarkable results. High blood pressure and cholesterol levels can be lowered. Diabetes, cancer, and heart disease risks can be minimized. Bones strengthened. Weight can shed.

Peak Performance

After sleep, nutrition is the second level of my Peak Performance Pyramid, the next rung up the ladder to your optimal performance. After rest, your best self depends upon what you put in your body and brain.

Here are a few tips that work:

Feed your brain by feeding your belly. Our brains are energy-intensive organs, demanding about 20% of our body's calories each day. The concentration depends upon healthy food fueling our brains. No food is brain-friendlier these 10 famous "genius foods" - extra virgin olive oil, wild salmon, grass-fed beef, eggs, almonds, avocados, blueberries, broccoli, dark leafy greens, and dark chocolate.

Swap out the bad for the good. Nutrient-dense cauliflower, for instance, is a healthy, tasty replacement for starchy white mashed potatoes, which contribute to inflammation. And ditch the meatloaf for salmon loaf, which packs a healthy helping of protein, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. (See recipes for these on my Instagram page @liannguyenpham)

Occasionally, skip your regular Starbucks for a Turmeric Latte, a delicious alternative made with almond milk and featuring the strong antioxidant, curcumin, which has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years. It's proven to put you in a good mood, which makes the world a better place. (See it on my Instagram, too.)

Here's a quick, super brainy breakfast: Halve an avocado (rich in monounsaturated fat that enriches blood flow) and stuff it with wild salmon (which contains astaxanthin, a cholesterol reducer) and a fresh egg (whose yolk improves neural processing speed). Delicious and, yes, nutritious.

If your work or training schedule gives you a break, make the most of it - batch cook for the week ahead. With healthy meals and snacks already prepared, you won't be tempted to grab something quick and unhealthy on the run.

Proper nutrition is essential to our physical and mental health. Our peak performance depends upon smart dietary decisions. Next time your co-worker asks you to join her for endless tacos, just maybe add a side of vegetables.

Lian Pham is a passionate, disruptive entrepreneur helping people establish peak performance in their personal and professional lives through biohacking. Lian lives as The Peak Performer and co-founder of Peak Space both in Houston, Texas. For more information please email lian@companyofnomads.com

