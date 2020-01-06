Genevant Sciences, an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of innovative RNA therapeutics that exploit industry-leading nucleic acid delivery capabilities, today announced that Bo Rode Hansen, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genevant Sciences, Inc., will present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 3:15 PM PT at Biotech Showcase 2020. The presentation will be made in Franciscan C on the Ballroom level of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of innovative RNA therapeutics that exploit industry-leading nucleic acid delivery capabilities. Genevant's leadership position enables the use of the optimal RNA-based modality on a target-by-target basis, with wholly owned RNAi product candidates directed to validated targets with proven roles in hepatic inflammation and fibrosis, as well as rare disease, and an mRNA co-development deal with BioNTech in rare liver diseases. Genevant's lipid nanoparticle technology is utilized by the world's first and only approved RNAi-LNP therapeutic. Genevant is committed to transforming the future of human health. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.

