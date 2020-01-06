United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports on Los Juarez Gold and Silver Plant

HIGHLIGHTS: The Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit will start production testing during January 2020

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC")(NYSE American:UAMY) reported that production testing of the cyanide leach circuit at the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato has begun. Security and transportation measures are being implemented.

The Los Juarez mineralization is disseminated in jasperoid pipes that are present over a strike length of 3.5 kilometers, up to 1 kilometer in width, and are believed to be continuous below 400 meters. The jasperoid is recognized visually, but the grade of the gold and silver are speculative and are best determined by milling. The antimony mineralization is visually recognized and generally is a signature of the precious metals. A global assay based on shallow drilling, sampling, and mill testing is 0.035 ounces of gold, 3.27 ounces of silver per metric ton and 0.65% antimony. The gold equivalent of the values is 2.6 grams. Sampling of different areas has disclosed gold greater than one ounce and silver up to 47 ounces per metric ton, and antimony up to 10%. The deposit is bulk mineable by open pit methods for years, and the grade is excellent for an open pit.

Los Juarez Mina Grande pit jasperoid mineralization

Estimated sales during 2018 and 2019 are as follows:

Product 2018 2019 % change Antimony pounds 1,486,120 1,602,102 +7.8 BRZ zeolite tons 14,321 13,728 -4.2 Gold ounces 69 48.35 -29.9 Silver ounces 18,278 12,077 -33.9



The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during December 2019 was $6,027.12 per metric ton or $2.818 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "We are excited that after years of permitting, metallurgical research, exploration, mining, building a flotation mill that the final phase using cyanide leaching to recover the gold and silver lost in the flotation process by is being verified."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

