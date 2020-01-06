JBL QUANTUM Headsets will give gamers a competitive edge in the explosive gaming sector through exclusive audio technologies

HARMAN International Industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is announcing its entry into the gaming sector through technologically advanced, feature-rich headsets that will take gaming experiences to new heights. The move builds on JBL's leadership in the global headphones category as the third largest brand in the world

Driven by a passion for innovation, a commitment to delivering legendary PRO sound, and a user-focused approach to design unique in the industry, JBL has built a reputation for bringing the latest breakthrough technologies to headphone users around the world. As part of its trailblazing growth strategy, JBL is entering the flourishing video game industry with the launch of the JBL Quantum series of seven headsets, the very first JBL headphones created exclusively for gamers.

"JBL has a proven track record of meeting customers where they are, while foreseeing where they want to go next. That's how JBL became the fastest-growing headphone brand in the world," said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN. "With our technological expertise and user-centric vision, we have the ability to make a major contribution to the gaming industry while further advancing JBL's leadership in the headphones market."

On the cutting edge of audio trends

For more than 70 years, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the world to remain at the forefront of sound innovation. JBL has a track record of forecasting the next big thing in headphone development like the wireless revolution, the waterproof trend, the rise of noise cancellation technology, and was amongst the first to recognize the potential of voice control. The results speak for themselves over the past five years, JBL has skyrocketed to the top of the charts as the fastest-growing headphone brand in the world, selling more than 100 million units to date, adding one happy new JBL customer per second. According to Futuresource Consulting, during the same period JBL has seen it's market share rise 11x from <1% in (2014) to 10% in Q1-Q3 2019.

Now, JBL is turning its attention to a new frontier: the gaming industry.

A growing market ripe for innovation

With a worldwide audience topping 2.4 billion people, video gaming is one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors today. Advancements in cloud computing, voice-enabled technology, and virtual reality have mingled with the convergence of media, entertainment, and IT to significantly expand this once niche industry. Today's video games are more lifelike than ever, and when it comes to making the experience truly immersive, sound is a critical element. Understanding the vital role that headphones play-especially when accuracy is the name of the game JBL has developed the QUANTUM, the ultimate series of gaming headsets featuring revolutionary JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology which delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy to deliver a true competitive advantage.

The QUANTUM effect

As every gamer knows, sound accuracy often separates the winners from the losers-making the right decision can depend entirely on assessing where a sound is coming from and how close it is. That's why the JBL Quantum gaming headset series features the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND sound technology, a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage to facilitate next-gen cinematic game immersion. The flagship JBL QUANTUM ONE is built with exclusive JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 technology, featuring proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors that allow gamers to hear sounds and movements around them like never before. Calibrated to suit each user's ears, JBL QUANTUMheadsets feature cutting-edge HARMAN X 3D technology for sound so clear and captivating it makes users feel like they're right inside the game.

In developing the ultimate gaming headsets, JBL's motto was "go big or go home". JBL consecrated more resources, research, data, and technical expertise than any other player in the industry. With passion and dedication, JBL's world-class acoustic engineering teams defined the most accurate soundscape ever created for the sector. The design was tested and retested with gamers around the world, ultimately leading to the most advanced predictive algorithms available for gaming headsets today.

"The overall gaming headset market is forecasted to see strong growth of 19% CAGR in retail value, reaching $2.8 billion by 2023," said Luke Pearce, Research Analyst at Futuresource Consulting. "Considering the rise of cloud and subscription gaming, the release of next-generation consoles and their spotlight on immersive audio, as well as the influence of rapidly expanding esports viewership, there is a real opportunity for JBL to reinforce its position as a key headphones player while bringing substantial added value to the gaming market."

