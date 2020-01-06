SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/01/2020) of GBP62.63m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/01/2020) of GBP46.92m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 225.05p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 221.00p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 03/01/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 38687 EQS News ID: 947101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

