Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1410J ISIN: CA8422003050 Ticker-Symbol: S6A1 
Frankfurt
06.01.20
08:20 Uhr
0,208 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC0,2080,00 %