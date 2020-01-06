

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth slowed slightly in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Average gross earnings grew 11.6 percent year-on-year following an 11.8 percent increase in September. In August, earnings grew 11.5 percent.



The average gross earning rose to HUF 365,135 in October from HUF 360, 709 in September.



Net earnings annual growth also slowed to 11.6 percent from 11.8 percent in the previous month. Earnings climbed to HUF 242 815 from HUF 239 872 in the previous month.



