Radioline the global radio provider is partnering with ACCESS Europe GmbH to provide a unique offer of radio podcast for OEMs, within its new version of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) platform, Twine4Car 3.0.

Selected by ACCESS Europe, the Radioline application offers an access to more than 90,000 radios, webradios and podcasts from 130 countries in an easy and customizable interface for an optimal driving experience.

Directly integrated into the new platform of infotainment Twine4Car 3.0, Radioline app offers safe, comfortable, and flexible content consumption for drivers and passengers. With more than 15 years of expertise in mobile, OTT and IoT, Radioline has devised a unique reliable car application compatible with Linux Android for Cars.

Sven Eckoldt, Global Product Director ACCESS Europe GmbH: "Within our new Twine for Car platform, the Radioline app meets OEM entertainment requirements and offers passengers a wide choice of audio content from around the world."

Xavier Filliol, COO Radioline: "We are proud to partner with Access Europe with our content and technologies that perfectly fit with their strategical vision: building a unique entertainment experience for each passenger to create a strong relationship with the OEM."

An optimal driving experience

Boasting a large catalog, the Radioline application offers access to many interactive and innovative features:

With a simple touch, drivers can easily save and find their favorite shows, podcasts or songs by creating a favorites list.

Access to a lot of national and local programs through the catalogues available on the application.

Custom metadata offers an access to a wealth of content information like a title, description, cover and album name...

Intuitive and customizable, the interface adapts easily to driving and meets the needs of drivers on safety standards and entertainment offer.

About Radioline

Radioline is a global radio provider #1 in Europe with +90,000 stations podcasts on all screens, distributed by a large range of partners (telco, OEM, media portal, middleware, etc.).

The service is built on a highly scalable platform with advanced features, enriched content management, massive channel aggregation and universal access via any mobile device, online PC, connected TVs, IoT and in-car digital solutions (with TDF RadioBridge).

More about Radioline: business.radioline.co

Radioline is a Baracoda Company.

