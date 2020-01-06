HERE Mobility Kicks Off 2020 With Over 700 Partners, Counting More Than 1M Driven KM Saved

The HERE Mobility Marketplace witnessed 150% year-over-year growth in 2019, marking a significant milestone in its mission to establish mobility efficiency

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE Mobility, the world's first neutral, open marketplace connecting real-time transportation supply and demand to drive mobility efficiency and democratize the ecosystem, today announced that it will kick off 2020 with over 700 supply and demand partners across the globe, signifying 150% year-over-year growth, and that it will celebrate 1 million driven kilometers saved worldwide by the end of 2019. HERE Mobility's rapid growth is a direct result of the rising number of businesses across industries seeking mobility solutions that solve first and last-mile travel, improving the customer experience.

The Mobility as a Service market is constantly growing, spurred by rising traffic congestion and other economic and social changes. These factors have combined to account for a shared mobility market projected to grow to $1.5-2 trillion by 2030. Sustainable mobility solutions are increasingly critical worldwide as cities are expected to hold 60% of the world's population by 2030 and total driven miles are predicted to reach an all-time high in 2040.

With popular ridesharing services only exacerbating congestion issues, HERE Mobility's open and competitive smart mobility marketplace tackles transportation concerns for businesses in every sector by enabling them to connect their customers to the widest array of regional mobility options available on a single multi-modal platform. The Mobility Marketplace allows businesses to enrich their core offering, creating a full, end-to-end customer experience.

With more than 2.5 million signed vehicles, the HERE Mobility Marketplace is now available in more than 100 major cities around the world. In 2019, the Marketplace saw 200% growth among North American demand partners and 100% growth among demand partners in Europe.

"To compete in today's oversaturated ecosystem, businesses are looking for a door-to-door customer experience - including first and last-mile transportation," said Liad Itzhak, SVP, Head of HERE Mobility. "In connecting new sectors to our mobility solutions, we are not only helping create sustainable mobility, but enabling businesses to provide a complete experience for their customers."

"While the ride-hailing giants have captured a percentage of the hyper-fragmented market by undercutting other mobility suppliers, we are disrupting the disruptors," Itzhak continued. "Our technology empowers the majority of the market and enables these suppliers to be competitive by ensuring that they are as efficient as possible. This enables suppliers to provide high-quality service, decrease their prices, and make every kilometer count with optimized routing; it's a win for suppliers, consumers and the environment."

Companies from a wide variety of sectors partnered with HERE Mobility in 2019 to meet their mobility needs. Hospitality industry partners include Marriott International's Westin San Diego, W Hollywood, and Four Points by Sheraton in San Diego. Finance and banking sector partners include digital fintech leader Wirecard, and Bancolombia. Travel and tourism partners include San Diego's Fleet Science Center, European roadside assistance provider ARC Europe, and Brazilian developer of the country's largest shopping and business complexes Multiplan.

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem in order to achieve mobility efficiency. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide. Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace with a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in 100 cities worldwide including LA, Amsterdam, Athens and Barcelona and is expected to launch in many more in the coming months. Learn more.

