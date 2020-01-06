New Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program Assures Support For All HDMI 2.1 Features Including 8K

HDMI Forum Also Announces New Cable is Mandated to Include Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label for Authentication and Verification

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure quality Ultra High Speed HDMI cables reach the market and support 4K and 8K video, HDR, VRR, eARC, and all other HDMI 2.1 features, HDMI Forum, Inc. today announced a mandatory certification program for all Ultra High Speed HDMI cables. Ultra High Speed HDMI cable certification includes testing to meet current EMI requirements to minimize wireless interference. All certified cables of any length must pass certification testing at an HDMI Authorized Testing Center (ATC). Once certified, cables will be required to affix an Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label to each package notifying consumers of the certification status of the product.

"The Ultra High Speed HDMI cable is the only way to ensure all the features and capabilities of the HDMI 2.1 Specification are delivered from a source device to a display. Ensuring Ultra High Speed HDMI cables are compliant with the HDMI 2.1 Specification is essential to the HDMI eco-system," said David Glen of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and president of the HDMI Forum. "The HDMI Forum's mandatory ATC-only certification requirements are designed to ensure cables are compliant with the HDMI 2.1 Specification. And the anti-counterfeit Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label and its scanning results provides a visible verification of certification that a product meets the HDMI Forum's requirements."

Over 140 cable manufacturers participate in the existing Premium Certification Program, and resellers have come to rely on the anti-counterfeit authentication label, regular cable audit testing and supply chain verification scanning app. The new program expansion will be available soon and HDMI Adopters will be informed when it launches.

This program will be administered by the HDMI Forum's authorized agent, HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) as part of its existing certification program. "The industry has had five years of experience with the HDMI Premium Certification program and many HDMI cable manufacturers are already testing and certifying their High Speed HDMI Cables and applying the anti-counterfeit labels," said Rob Tobias, CEO of HDMI LA. "Expanding this program to include the new Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables provides a seamless verification experience."

About the HDMI Forum, Inc.

HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation, is comprised of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components. An open trade association, The HDMI Forum's mission is to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification and to further expand the ecosystem of interoperable, HDMI-enabled products. For more information on the HDMI Forum or on becoming a member please visit www.hdmiforum.org

About HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.1 of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license earlier HDMI Specifications. HDMI LA provides marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services. For more information, please visit www.hdmi.org

The HDMI LA CES booth: located at LVCC South Hall 1, Booth 20220 and will feature HDMI 2.1 technology demonstrations and prototype Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables.

Graphic file available for download: The Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable with Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label www.hdmi.org/press/pressresources

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program, Ultra High Speed HDMI, Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program, Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label, the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Logo and HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609706/HDMI_Logo.jpg