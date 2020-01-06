Get SAT Deploys Dual SAT Terminal Solution With Inmarsat Global Xpress Service to Multiple U.S. Government Agencies

Fully automated dual antenna system ensures secure and reliable high-bandwidth satellite communications (SATCOM) for land, air and maritime C4ISR applications

REHOVOT, Israel and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications and Inmarsat, a world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today announced a successful demonstration and deployment of a unique Dual SAT terminal solution for U.S. government agencies. The innovative solution employs Get SAT's lightweight micronized Milli SAT LM terminals using Inmarsat's worldwide Global Xpress Ka-band network. The solution significantly reduces installation costs and efficiently manages communications-on-the-move.

Dual SAT provides an antenna diversity solution for mobility platforms where obstructions such as ship's superstructures would cause blockage for a single antenna system. A fully automated software switching system that requires no external components, Dual SAT's two terminals operate redundantly as a single system to ensure complete high-speed connectivity. When the primary antenna is blocked, the alternate antenna is switched seamlessly to provide services. This solution is ideal for the roll on, roll off requirements of Special Operations and Executive Staff onboard Afloat Forward Staging Bases (AFSB).

Based on the micronized, ruggedized and portable Milli SAT terminal replacing large and bulky alternatives consisting of multi-modem and control units, the solution leverages Get SAT's highly efficient flat panel antenna technologies to enable fully autonomous operation for high bandwidth data rates. Following certification, the roll on, roll off solution is truly a one-person operation.

According to Get SAT CEO Kfir Benjamin, "Get SAT's Dual SAT solution proves that there is no obstacle that can hold back any SATCOM-on-the-move application. Our miniaturized package enables true, un-blocked, constant, crisp communications. Our solution drastically cuts back on installation time and costs while easily integrating with pre-existing on-board systems."

"Global Xpress has established itself as the de-facto solution for reliable, interoperable high-throughput communications across the government sector for mobile connectivity nearly anywhere. The Get SAT terminals, including the Dual SAT solution, are the lightest and most compact all-in-one 'on-the-move' solutions serving the Global Xpress network. We are proud to be part of a solution that delivers government users access to reliable, redundant, assured wideband capability on terminals that have been proven to operate in the world's harshest environmental conditions," said Steve Gizinski, Chief Technology Officer, Inmarsat Government.

Global Xpress is the world's first and only, globally available, seamless mobile wideband service. In U.S. government operation since July 2014, Global Xpress has established itself as the gold standard for reliable communications across land, air and sea for assured mobile connectivity and interoperability with government satellite systems.

Get SAT's micronized communications terminals are based on the company's patented fully-interlaced InterFLAT panel technology that transmits and receives signals on the same panel. Meeting the demanding requirements of full-time usage in harsh environments, these rugged satellite on the move (SOTM) terminals offer significant savings in size, weight, and power usage.

About Get SAT

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides portable and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061788/Dual_SAT_System.jpg

