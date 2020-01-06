Three days after the drone attack ordered by the U.S. which killed Iranian power broker Qassem Suleimani, energy forecasting service AleaSoft said the price of Brent was rising again today. The potential shake out of rising oil costs for the solar industry is difficult to predict.The perilous nature of oil-dependency has once again been demonstrated by the escalating crisis in the Gulf since U.S. president Donald Trump ordered the drone attack in the early hours of Friday which killed top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani. Antonio Delgado, founder and CEO of energy forecasting company AleaSoft ...

