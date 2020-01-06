EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies - Axia Materials Announce Strategic Partnership

NIAGARA FALLS, ON and SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Axia Materials Co. Ltd ("AXIA"), based in Seoul Korea.

AXIA has been in the composite materials business for over 20 years and has built and developed a number of housing projects with their specific composite. EHT and AXIA have now signed a partnership agreement whereby EHT will supply its ENERTEC solar panels to AXIA for use in a number of projects that AXIA currently has ongoing throughout the world. Combining those projects with EHT's impressive technologies will give both companies a strategic advantage over other companies that cannot provide a true Net Zero Building alternative. Over the next few weeks, EHT will be completing supply contracts for delivery starting in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Justin Jin, CEO of AXIA, commented "As a composite material company we have been developing overseas markets especially on high energy efficiency and GHG (Green House Gas) emission reduction solutions in building application. And together with EHT we believe we can strengthen our capability to market with wider range of product solutions as well as having EHT as our strategic partner and customer."

EHT's CEO, John Gamble, remarked, "This is a very important step for our company; not only does it help to prove out our leading-edge solar technology, but the partnership shows we are at the forefront of thermal energy and modular efficiency technology when worldly companies like AXIA want to partner with us."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About AXIA Materials

AXIA was incorporated in 2000 as a polymer development and manufacturing company in Korea. Using its patented and proprietary resin technologies, it invented wide (3.0m or 10') CFRTC (Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Composite) sheets featuring zero VOC emissions and fast manufacturing production in a continuous thermoforming process. Since its mass production line was set up in 2015 AXIA has focused more on advanced building systems with its composite materials. AXIA has 32 globally registered patents on material, process, systems, and applications. And it has done Korean government projects with more than $15M government grant programs. AXIA is widely recognized as the leading company in the Composite residential house sector by AZL Aachen GmbH (Germany), by JEC Group, by the press and research institutes, and by many other well-known organizations in the composites industries. AXIA is distinguished as having established the first Evaluation Report for the IBC (International Building Code) in Composite-Building. IBC requires a high level of quality control, repeatable measured properties, and traceable production quality management systems.

