Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHW0 ISIN: BMG0684D1074 Ticker-Symbol: ATR 
Tradegate
02.01.20
17:05 Uhr
42,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,600
42,200
16:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENE
ATHENE HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATHENE HOLDING LTD42,2000,00 %