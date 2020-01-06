Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2020) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF) ("LOOPShare" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its class "A" common shares ("Shares") are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 3KZ.

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. LOOPShare's Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The listing complements the Company's TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LOOP) listing and quotation on the OTCQB (OTCQB: LPPPF).

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,645,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 1,645,000 Shares of the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $0.40 per Share. All of the stock option granted are exercisable until expiry on January 3, 2025.

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare Ltd. is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com.

Company Contact

info@loopshareltd.com

604-568-1598

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51155