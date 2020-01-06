Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2020) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 45,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares (the "Class A Shares"). This placement consists of 45,000 Class A Shares issued at a price of $10.00 per share for gross aggregate proceeds of $450,000. No new control persons will be created as a result of this private placement.

A finder's fee of $10,000 will be paid in connection with this private placement. The Class A Non-Voting Shares issued under this private placement are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on May 7, 2020.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund additional loans to approved members of the home construction industry and to add to working capital.

Builders Capital confirms that there are no material facts or material changes related to the company which have not been generally disclosed.

