

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World War I drama '1917' has won the Golden Globes Award for best motion picture.



It was a surprise win for 1917 surpassing strong contenders 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story'.



Its director Sam Mendes is the Golden Globe Best director.



1917 takes a close look at the First World War through the eyes of two young British soldiers who are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.



Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker, one of the most talked-about films of the year.



Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the biographical drama film - Judy - about the American singer and actress, won the best actress in a drama category .



Laura Dern took home the trophy for the best supporting actress for her role of a lawyer in 'Marriage Story'.



Brad Pitt, who played a gruff stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, won the Best actor in a supporting role award.



Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was also selected as the Best motion picture - musical or comedy.



It also won the Best screenplay - motion picture award for Quentin Tarantino.



Elton John and Bernie Taupin accepted the award for best original song - I'm Gonna Love Me Again - they wrote for Rocketman.



Succession is the Best television series - drama, while Brian Cox, who acted in it, was named best drama actor.



Olivia Colman is the Best actress in a drama series for her role in The Crown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX