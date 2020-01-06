Technavio has been monitoring the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.17 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Drug class (Cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, and Other drug class), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers and emergence of regenerative therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The development of new therapies to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease involves the identification of disease-modifying therapies and clinical trials. This is driving the need for biomarkers in the development process as they allow tests of bodily fluids and cerebral spinal fluids. They also allow tests of neuroimaging scans such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET). There are several biomarkers currently in use, including cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, biomarkers for tau pathology, biomarkers for PET, biomarkers for ß-amyloid pathology. Thus, the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Companies:

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and International. The company offers NAMENDA XR/NAMENDA, which is used to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the business unit: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Donepezil, which is used to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical business and Other business. The company offers Aricept, which is used to treat the symptoms of dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers LY2062430 (solanezumab), which is being studied for its potential to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease and is in Phase III of clinical trials.

H. Lundbeck AS

H. Lundbeck AS is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Brexpiprazole, for the potential treatment of agitation and, Ebixa for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Cholinesterase inhibitors

N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist

Other drug class

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

