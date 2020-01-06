Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Kaufman & Broad 06-Jan-2020 / 15:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release PARIS, January, 6th 2020 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 31st 2019, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 0 · Cash: EUR 1,521,216.00 Reminding liquidity contract on June 30 th 2019, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 30,000 · Cash: EUR 422,387.00 This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Media relations: Bruno Coche +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet +33 (1) 70 94 65 77/ k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Kaufman & Broad Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GLKJNTWQOY [2] 947149 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=947149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=17ab8e9176af484924af85c09d2fbcd1&application_id=947149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

