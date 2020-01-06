

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venkata Meenavalli, CEO of the now-defunct cryptocurrency firm LongFin Corp., reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC to resolve a long-running fraud action against him. As per the agreement, which is subject to court approval, Meenavalli would pay $400,000 in disgorgement and penalties to resolve the SEC's fraud action.



The settlement would require Meenavalli to disgorge $159,000, his full salary received while acting as LongFin's CEO, plus prejudgment interest of $9,000, and to pay a $232,000 civil penalty. The SEC intends to establish a Fair Fund to distribute money received from the defendants to the affected investors.



Meenavalli has agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations.



The SEC has already secured over $26 million of illegal trading proceeds from unregistered distributions of LongFin stock in June 2019. It also previously obtained a default judgment against LongFin that ordered nearly $6.8 million in monetary relief.



Meenavalli was charged for falsifying the company's revenue and for fraudulently securing the company's listing on the Nasdaq.



LongFin's share prices boosted in 2017 after releasing a misleading statement about acquiring an alleged crypto business, and quickly sold their shares at the pumped-up price.



The SEC alleged that LongFin and its CEO conducted a fraudulent public offering of LongFin shares after obtaining qualification for a Regulation A+ offering. This was done by falsely representing in SEC filings that the company was mainly managed and operated in the U.S. while the company's operations, assets and management remained offshore.



LongFin then distributed more than 400,000 shares to insiders and affiliates to meet certain Nasdaq listing criteria, without obtaining payment for any of these shares.



The SEC alleged that LongFin, along with its consultant Andy Altahawi, misrepresented to Nasdaq the number of qualifying shareholders and shares sold in the offering.



It also alleged that LongFin and Meenavalli engaged in an accounting fraud, recording more than $66 million in sham revenue, representing nearly 90 percent of LongFin's total 2017 reported revenue. LongFin was voluntarily de-listed from Nasdaq in May 2018 and shut down in November 2018.



The SEC said a parallel criminal action against Meenavalli, filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, remains ongoing.



