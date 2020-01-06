Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3XF ISIN: CA2658241021 Ticker-Symbol: 5DD 
Frankfurt
06.01.20
08:24  Uhr
0,069 Euro
+0,007
+11,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC0,069+11,29 %