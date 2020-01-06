Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings December 31, 2019 2,601,881,075 2,747,986,237

A total number of 2,763,460,471 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,881,075 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

15,474,234 voting rights attached to the 15,474,234 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005683/en/

Contacts:

Total