Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of trading update and full year results 06-Jan-2020 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Eve Sleep plc ("Eve" or the "Company") Notice of pre-close trading update and full year results eve Sleep Plc (AIM:EVE), a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, will provide a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday 21 January 2020 ahead of announcing its full year results on Tuesday 24 March 2020. For enquiries, please contact: Eve Sleep plc James Sturrock, Chief via M7 Communications LTD Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Adviser and Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 38698 EQS News ID: 947195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)