Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VRP ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 Ticker-Symbol: 2SO 
Stuttgart
06.01.20
08:19 Uhr
6,378 Euro
+0,020
+0,31 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,542
6,648
18:24
6,544
6,646
18:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6,378+0,31 %