GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs New Reseller in Canada - Partners with Darn IT Group to Provide all GlobeX's Services Including DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk, Custodia, and Upcoming PrivaTalk Messenger Throughout Canada

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB: SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE:SWIS) (SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Reseller License Agreement with Toronto based Darn IT Group Inc. (https://darnit.ca).

Darn IT Group provides Managed IT Services, Security Assessments and Security Operations Center Services (SOC services) to its clients in the Toronto Region, Durham Region, GTA, and now across Canada. Darn IT will provide all of GlobeX's services, DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk, Custodia and the upcoming PrivaTalk Messenger application for all its client base of small and medium sized businesses throughout Canada.

Businesses are often the targets of hacking attempts, making financial and other data vulnerable to cyber threats. The potential consequence in breaches of security places small and medium businesses at high risk of exposing valuable information. GlobeX Data's cybersecurity and Internet privacy solutions allow each business and their clients to manage their documents, emails and communications in a secure Swiss cloud and allows users full control of their data, minimizing the risks of data attacks. Businesses can use GlobeX's services, such as DigitalSafe, to securely store and share information such as contracts, banking statements, legal documents, PIN codes and Passwords and other types of sensitive data. All these advantages come with Swiss data privacy laws, among the highest data privacy in the world, the highest encryption standards, and GlobeX Data's proprietary VirtualVaults technology.

VirtualVaults technology uses multiple layers of encryption requiring more computing processing power than the products available in the market. It is a process that is too costly for mass cloud services and other large service providers. In the unlikely event of a breach of data, VirtualVaults protects each individual account holder by segregating each user from the other users, creating an individual barrier of protection. VirtualVaults exceeds all National Institute Standards of Technology NIST-approved cryptographic standards.

Darnley Greson Jr, Founder, and CEO of Darn IT Group states: " In today's cybersecurity threat landscape, partnering with GlobeX is a giant step in being able to add GlobeX proprietary VirtualVaults technology into our suite of service offerings which stands outside the public cloud. By utilizing the secure servers located in Switzerland, our Canadian clients will be protected under the strict privacy laws of Switzerland and will be able to store their sensitive data on private servers without concern of future data leaks from a public cloud provider. Both our organization's alignment in the upmost desire in providing secure, encrypted, and layered-data security in Canada will make us stand out from the rest."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd. Added: "We are very pleased to work with Darn IT Group. Darn has a deep understanding of security and its customer base understands the value of, and the need for, cybersecurity services such as GlobeX Data's suite of document management and secure communications. Data is the lifeblood of all businesses and security that data and keeping it private is our prime directive at GlobeX. We look forward to providing Darn IT Group's businesses the security and privacy GlobeX Data's services will provide them and their clients when sharing documents, generating passwords, sending encrypted emails and backing up their data in our Swiss hosted secure cloud."

About Darn IT Group

Darn IT Group was launched in response to the growing need for the cyber protection of the SME's. The growing threat along with the harsh disclosure of damage to them and their customers.

Our partnerships with our enterprise vendors, partners, and other businesses enable us to leverage these relationships which allow us to be able to tailor fit solutions for our clients. Growing and expanding in the Toronto Region, Durham Region, GTA, and now across Canada.

Today, we are a fully operational firm specializing in cybersecurity, data security, and business technology solutions. We help small to medium-sized companies enjoy the transition to new products and solutions while looking after what is most important to them - their business. We provide top quality managed security services and business solutions while working closely with enterprise-grade vendors to provide the best experience for business owners. Big or small, everyone uses technology to conduct business - it has become not a matter of if but who you trust in servicing your business engine to perform problem free for many years to come. That trust, honesty, and straightforward accomplishments is the reason why Darn IT Group continues to be successful in the cybersecurity landscape.

For more information, please visit Darn IT Group at: https://www.darnit.ca

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "achieve," "could," "believe," "plan," "intend," "objective," "continuous," "ongoing," "estimate," "outlook," "expect," "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Alain Ghiai, CEO

+1.212.372.8828 or +1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572088/GlobeX-Data-Signs-New-Reseller-in-Canada--Partners-with-Darn-IT-Group-to-Provide-all-GlobeXs-Services-Including-DigitalSafe-PrivaTalk-Custodia-and-Upcoming-PrivaTalk-Messenger-Throughout-Canada