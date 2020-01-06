Technavio has been monitoring the global copper alloy wire market and the market is poised to grow by USD 16.43 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

High demand for copper alloy wires from the rapidly growing communication and electrical and electronics industry along with increasing number of renewable energy installations are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The increase in the demand for consumer and industrial electronic products are driving growth of electrical and electronics industry. In addition, the introduction of technologies such as asymmetrical subscriber line and high digital subscriber line technologies is leading to growth in the communication industry. Copper alloy wires are extensively used in the communication and electrical and electronics industry where they are used to manufacture circuits in microprocessors. They exhibit high-efficiency, heat-sink properties, and excellent electrical conductivity. As a result, they are used to manufacture power cables for medium and low voltage applications. They are also used in mobile phones, domestic subscriber lines, connectors, transformers, local area networks, and other major and minor electronic gadgets. Thus, the growth of the communication and electrical and electronics industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Copper Alloy Wire Market Companies:

Alloy Wire International

Alloy Wire International is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under its Unified product segment. The company offers a wide range of Nickel-Copper alloy wires which are used in various applications including power resistors and shunts.

Aviva Metals Inc.

Aviva Metals Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its Unified product segment. The company offers a wide range of bronze, brass and other copper alloy wires, which are used in the automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and other industries.

CK SAN-ETSU Co. Ltd.

CK SAN-ETSU Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Copper, Precision parts, and Piping and plating. The company offers a wide variety of special copper alloy wires including brass, phosphor bronze, red brass, and copper wire.

Deutsche Nickel GmbH

Deutsche Nickel GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Material Solutions, Wire, Bar, Ingots, and Billet/ Raw Material for Forging. The company offers different grades of Copper-Nickel alloys, including CuNi44Mn1 (Vernicon, 2.0842), CuNi10 (2.0811), and others.

Diehl Stiftung Co. KG

Diehl Stiftung Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Metall, Controls, Defence, Aviation, and Metering. The company offers offers high-quality wire made of copper-based alloys, including pre-rolled wire (square) and pre-drawn wire.

Copper Alloy Wire Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Electrical and electronics

Construction

Automotive

Others

Copper Alloy Wire Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

