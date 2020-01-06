Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q4 2019 Earnings Call

MCKINNEY, Texas / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2019 fourth quarter results on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup20200128 or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13697820 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from January 29, 2020 through February 13, 2020 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com

Paul Langdale

Vice President, Investor Relations Officer

(972) 562-9004

plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit

Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility

(972) 562-9004

jtippit@ibtx.com

