Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, January 6

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2020, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.97%
Residential Secure Income0.85%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.47%
Pershing Square Holdings0.40%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.33%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.09%
Total3.11%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2020, the ten largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF4.80%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20243.12%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.46%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.22%
Grainger2.15%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.05%
Investor B1.80%
UK Treasury 11/05/20201.49%
USA Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 20451.43%
USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 20441.42%
Total22.94%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

