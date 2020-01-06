Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, January 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2020, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.97%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.85%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.47%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.40%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.33%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.09%
|Total
|3.11%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2020, the ten largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|4.80%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|3.12%
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|2.46%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.22%
|Grainger
|2.15%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.05%
|Investor B
|1.80%
|UK Treasury 11/05/2020
|1.49%
|USA Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
|1.43%
|USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2044
|1.42%
|Total
|22.94%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com