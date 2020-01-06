Technavio has been monitoring the global organic honey market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 611.11 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005577/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic honey market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page report with TOC on "Organic Honey Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-honey-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, rising import of natural honey is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic honey market.

Consumers are exhibiting a strong preference for healthy and convenient food products. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce diverse products in terms of type, flavor, color, and packaging, which is in turn is helping vendors improve their brand visibility and expand their consumer base. Market vendors are offering organic honey in different flavors such as Black Forest Honey, White Honey, Pumpkin Spice Honey, Wild Flower Honey, and Acacia Honey. These products are being offered in different kinds of packs, such as mini jars for household consumption and large containers for consumption in hotels, restaurants, and catering units. The launch of new products in terms of flavors and packaging is expected to increase the demand for organic honey thereby driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Organic Honey Market Companies:

Comvita Ltd.

Comvita Ltd. operates the business across segments such as New Zealand, Australia, China, Asia, North America, and Europe. The company offers a wide range of organic honey products. Some of the key offerings of the company include UMF 5+ Manuka Honey 1kg, UMF 10+ Manuka Honey 250g, UMF 15+ Manuka Honey, and Manuka Honey Blend 500g.

Dutch Gold Honey

Dutch Gold Honey operates the business across segments such as Honey, Maple Syrup, Organic, and Variety Packs. The company offers a wide range of organic honey products under different packaging sizes.

Langnese Honig GmbH Co. KG

Langnese Honig GmbH Co. KG operates the business across segments such as Pure Bee Honey, Exquisite Honey Delicacies, Bee Easy, Special Sizes, Traditional Honey Specialities. The company offers a wide range of organic honey products. Manuka with Black Forest Honey and Forest Honey are some of its key offerings.

Little Bee Impex

Little Bee Impex operates the business across segments such as Honey Products and Others. The company offers organic honey products, such as Natural Honey and Blend Honey, that are collected from apiaries located on certified organic land cultivating organic crops.

Madhava Honey Ltd.

Madhava Honey Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Honey, Agave, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Coconut Sugar. The company offers various organic honey products, such as Organic Golden Honey, Organic Creamed Honey, and Organic Amber Honey.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Organic Honey Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Offline

Online

Organic Honey Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Global Beeswax Market Global beeswax market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (conventional beeswax and organic beeswax).

Global Dry Honey Market Global dry honey market by product (conventional dry honey and organic dry honey) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005577/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter