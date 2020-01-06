Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBQG ISIN: NZCVTE0001S7 Ticker-Symbol: 22V 
Berlin
06.01.20
16:30 Uhr
1,921 Euro
-0,013
-0,68 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COMVITA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMVITA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMVITA
COMVITA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMVITA LIMITED1,921-0,68 %