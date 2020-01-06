GROUPE GORGE: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 6 January 2020 at 6:00 pm

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,904

Cash balance: €53,937.73

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE 99,597 shares €1,478,890.70 1 604 transactions SELL 99,187 shares €1,467,324.23 1 415 transactions

As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,494

Cash balance: €65,504.20

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000

Cash balance: €75,000

