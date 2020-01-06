Paris, 6 January 2020 at 6:00 pm
Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,904
- Cash balance: €53,937.73
During the second half of 2019, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|99,597 shares
|€1,478,890.70
|1 604 transactions
|SELL
|99,187 shares
|€1,467,324.23
|1 415 transactions
As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,494
- Cash balance: €65,504.20
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000
- Cash balance: €75,000
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5mck8ppaZidlW1xlcZpaWdmmW9qlpabZmiZmJdxZ8fKnJyWmmtpb5aWZm9immtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61560-groupe-gorge_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2019.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free