WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 
Frankfurt
03.01.20
19:08 Uhr
16,500 Euro
-0,640
-3,73 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2020
GROUPE GORGE: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 6 January 2020 at 6:00 pm

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,904
  • Cash balance: €53,937.73

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE99,597 shares €1,478,890.701 604 transactions
SELL99,187 shares €1,467,324.231 415 transactions

As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,494
  • Cash balance: €65,504.20

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000
  • Cash balance: €75,000
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61560-groupe-gorge_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2019.pdf

