ATEME: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR ATEME

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:

12,625 shares

€ 76,516.30

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 171

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 121

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,429 shares for € 174,129.82

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,279 shares for € 188,331.86

As a reminder the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 171 15,429 174,129.82 121 16,279 188,331.86 15/10/2019 2 400 4,440.00 - - - 17/10/2019 3 201 2,211.00 1 1 11.00 18/10/2019 3 300 3,276.00 - - - 21/10/2019 - - - 1 200 2,240.00 22/10/2019 3 101 1,121.10 1 100 1,120.00 23/10/2019 1 1 11.18 5 602 6,880.86 24/10/2019 3 401 4,695.71 7 800 9,480.00 25/10/2019 5 728 8,437.52 6 1,001 11,911.90 28/10/2019 1 1 11.84 8 801 9,708.12 29/10/2019 3 201 2,405.97 4 96 1,171.20 30/10/2019 6 701 8,320.87 8 702 8,522.28 31/10/2019 1 139 1,659.66 6 704 8,659.20 01/11/2019 3 201 2,412.00 1 1 12.10 04/11/2019 2 13 155.22 4 501 6,092.16 05/11/2019 1 1 12.00 6 859 10,608.65 06/11/2019 11 1,549 18,138.79 - - - 07/11/2019 7 300 3,504.00 - - - 08/11/2019 6 1,073 12,253.66 - - - 11/11/2019 - - - 5 600 6,762.00 12/11/2019 - - - 2 390 4,555.20 14/11/2019 6 800 8,984.00 1 1 11.40 15/11/2019 3 201 2,239.14 - - - 18/11/2019 5 399 4,408.95 - - - 20/11/2019 2 200 2,160.00 - - - 21/11/2019 2 201 2,158.74 1 1 10.82 22/11/2019 5 600 6,498.00 2 600 6,642.00 25/11/2019 9 800 8,552.00 - - - 26/11/2019 1 1 10.64 3 1,001 10,960.95 27/11/2019 3 200 2,176.00 - - - 28/11/2019 5 291 3,151.53 6 1,401 15,691.20 29/11/2019 1 1 11.28 7 1,200 13,656.00 02/12/2019 1 200 2,256.00 9 1,010 11,695.80 03/12/2019 5 301 3,431.40 1 1 11.50 04/12/2019 8 801 9,083.34 2 401 4,571.40 05/12/2019 3 222 2,508.60 1 400 4,560.00 06/12/2019 3 378 4,233.60 - - - 09/12/2019 1 222 2,486.40 - - - 10/12/2019 4 400 4,420.00 - - - 11/12/2019 9 714 7,775.46 1 1 11.00 12/12/2019 3 401 4,378.92 1 1 10.96 13/12/2019 - - - 6 1,200 13,380.00 16/12/2019 - - - 2 500 5,700.00 19/12/2019 1 1 11.40 6 401 4,571.40 20/12/2019 7 519 5,895.84 1 1 11.42 23/12/2019 5 382 4,286.04 - - - 24/12/2019 - - - 4 500 5,670.00 30/12/2019 4 86 971.80 1 1 11.34 31/12/2019 14 797 8,974.22 1 300 3,420.00





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 18 countries, ATEME is 274 employees strong (as of 2019/06/30), including 110 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C







ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

