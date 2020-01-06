Apostera GmbH: Apostera Is Named Among Top Ten Automotive Technology Provider in Europe for 2019 By Leading Industry Publication, Announces Its Participation in CES 2020 in Las Vegas

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Apostera, an automotive technology company that delivers revolutionary info-ADAS mixed reality products to global OEMs, today announced that it was featured in AutoTech Outlook Magazine Europe as a driver of a new era of autonomy and recognized among top ten automotive tech solutions providers in Europe in 2019. Apostera's CEO and co-founder Andrey Golubinsky gave exclusive interview to the magazine, which was featured as a cover story within this highly visible industry publication.

Mr. Golubinky commented: "I am very proud of the achievements that our company and its outstanding engineering team accomplished in just 30 months since inception. We have always believed that our product rises above the competing offerings on the market. Apostera's platform offers out of the box solution for the way navigation is being presented and interpreted by the end-user drivers, making experience safer, easier, and frankly, more fun!" He added: "We look forward to working for years to come through our strong partnerships with world's leading OEMs and bringing to market more features within augmented / mixed reality, e-commerce, and ADAS areas. We are excited and humbled by the rating and the recognition of the AutoTech Outlook."

Apostera aims to overhaul the traditional forms of navigation that to this day require drivers to take their eyes off the road - a dilemma that has been in focus for various transportation regulatory and safety bodies. Unlike any of its competitors, Apostera's solution augments real world passengers and a driver see through the windshield with directional guidelines and warning messages, making for an easy reference of exists, turns, lane and topography changes. Other companies in heads-up display (HUD) and ADAS market have mapping solutions that recreate a digital copy of the outside world portrayed as a map, so reality-to-map reconciliation becomes additional step in the driving experience, making driver focus on road situation much more difficult vs simple features created by Apostera's team. This distinction makes a world of difference, especially at complex interchanges with multiple lanes and exits.

Mixed reality continually render data into Apostera's mapping technology, ensuring precision of images and placement of digital objects even at speeds as high as 300 km /h. Apostera is also working on bringing to market V2I (vehicle to infrastructure) and V2V (vehicle to vehicle) for more sophisticated and effective interaction between the auto and its surrounding environment. Full article on Apostera is available at https://automotive-technology-europe.autotechoutlook.com/vendor/apostera-a-new-era-of-autonomy-cid-81-mid-15.html.

Apostera's team will be attending Consumer Electronics' Show in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA) January 7 - January 10, 2020. For meeting and interview requests please contact pr@apostera.com.

About Apostera

Apostera is a next generation augmented reality, R&D, and software engineering company providing proprietary products and integration services for automotive sector worldwide. The Company offers turnkey product and design services across core aspects of Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), creating mixed reality software ready for end-to-end vehicle integration. Apostera's AR platform combines most sophisticated modern techniques to host advanced driver assistance applications: Augmented Reality, Smart Camera, Surround View Monitoring. The platform helps OEMs to seamlessly and efficiently resolve multiple complexities inherently present in building reliable, safe navigation and other vehicle positioning-related solutions expected by consumers in all vehicles of today. Apostera's solutions aid proper data rendering and effective visualization at vehicle speeds of up to 300 km/h, which allow the driver and the vehicle safely adjust to sudden topography, slope and trajectory changes, all-directional collision warnings, etc. Apostera is based in Munich, Germany delivering its services and solutions to global OEMs through the power and knowledge of over 90 advanced software engineers and data scientists. More information can be found at www.apostera.com

