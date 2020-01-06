Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.2561 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11235275 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 38709 EQS News ID: 947273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 06, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)