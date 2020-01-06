Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 272.8763 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24310 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 38748 EQS News ID: 947351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)