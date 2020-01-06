Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1050100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 38802 EQS News ID: 947459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 06, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)