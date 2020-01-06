Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5329636 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 38838 EQS News ID: 947533 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)