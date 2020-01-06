Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2149347 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWND LN Sequence No.: 38847 EQS News ID: 947551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

