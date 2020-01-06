Technavio has been monitoring the global hydrogel dressings market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 117.55 million during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hydrogel dressings market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 157-page research report with TOC on "Hydrogel Dressings Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Amorphous hydrogel dressings, Impregnated hydrogel dressings, and Hydrogel sheet dressings), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The increasing use of hydrogels for the treatment of burn injuries and rising demand for combination dressings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

People affected by burns mostly prefer to undergo autologous skin grafting. However, due to insufficient availability of donor skin, patients are opting for wound dressings as a primary treatment. Wound dressings such as hydrogel dressings are gaining prominence as they facilitate autolytic debridement of necrotic tissue through regeneration and minimize the risks associated with hypertrophic scarring and infection. Peptide hydrogel dressings are also gaining traction in the market as they have antimicrobial properties to exhibit superior clinical outcomes. Thus, the increasing use of hydrogel dressing for the treatment of burn injuries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hydrogel Dressings Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as 3M Tegaderm Hydrogel Wound Filler KerraLite Cool, and SOLUGEL Wound Care Gel.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, B. Braun Avitum, and Others. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Askina Gel and Askina THINSite.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Hydrogel, Kendall hydrogel wound dressings, and Hydrogel +Ag, Kendall hydrogel impregnated gauze.

Coloplast Group

Coloplast Group is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Coloplast Group, Continence Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound Skin Care. The company offers a range of hydrogel dressings such as Woun'Dres Collagen Hydrogel and Purilon Gel.

ConvaTec Inc.

ConvaTec Inc. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence and Critical Care, and Infusion Devices. The company offers a clear, preservative-free, viscous hydrogel named DuoDERM Hydroactive Sterile Gel.

Hydrogel Dressings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Amorphous hydrogel dressings

Impregnated hydrogel dressings

Hydrogel sheet dressings

Hydrogel Dressings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005631/en/

