SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Calendar of financial publications for the year 2020

Calendar of financial publications for the year 2020

SOLUTIONS 30 releases its financial agenda for the year 2020.

Full-year revenue, 2019

Press release 28 January 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Conference call 29 January 2020 at 2:30 pm (CET)

Full-year results, 2019 & Q1 revenue, 2020

Press release 28 April 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Investors meeting (Paris, France) 29 April 2020 at 8:30 am (CET)

Conference call 29 April 2020 at 2:30 pm (CET)

Q2 revenue, 2020

Press release 28 July 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Conference call 29 July 2020 at 2:30 pm (CET)

Half-year results, 2020

Press release 23 September 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Conference call 24 September 2020 at 2:30 pm (CET)

Q3 revenue, 2020

Press release 4 November 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Conference call 5 November 2020 at 2:30 pm (CET)

Full-year revenue, 2020

Press release 26 January 2021 at 6:00 pm (CET)

Conference call 27 January 2021 at 2:30 pm (CET)

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 10,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+ 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Attachment