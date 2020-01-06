Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl Lists New Vegan-friendly Options Soon to be Available at Fast Food Restaurants Across the Country

Reichen Kuhl is a vegan, animal activist, and PETA Vanguard Society member who regularly speaks out against animal abuse in industries around the world. While fast-food chains may be known for their harsh treatment of animals, he believes offering more meat-free options is a giant step in the right direction.

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Because major fast food chains like McDonalds and Burger King serve up so much food, they rely on mass animal slaughter and cruel methods of holding animals in their processes. Reichen Kuhl believes all animals should be free from suffering from the fast-food industry and applauds the use of new meat-free options at many chains across the nation.

"These days, news moves fast-even good news! As more people ditch the suffering caused by the meat and dairy industries and go vegan, companies are moving quickly to make hungry plant-based diners happy," says Reichen Kuhl. "It's easy to see the progress being achieved for animals when you look at the exciting vegan fast-food options that debuted this year, even if it's hard to keep up with the latest news. That's why we've made this handy list of 2019's new animal-free options at popular chain restaurants across the country."

Many vegans refuse to order food from fast-food chains because of their cruel practices, or else they refuse to try plant-based options because they were cooked on the same grill. Reichen Kuhl believes more support should be given to fast-food chains to encourage them to invest in more meat-free options.

"Unless you may have a spiritually-based reason to completely reject these foods, I don't think it helps to refuse to eat a veggie-based patty just because it was cooked on the same grill as a meat product," says Reichen Kuhl. "Refusing to buy the product keeps the movement silent, which doesn't help any animal. The support and purchase of vegan products at a fast-food chain accomplishes the double-effect in my mind of also taking funding away from those who commit the atrocities of caging, torturing, and systematically killing animals at farms (ie: prisons for innocent animals who have done nothing wrong) across the U.S."

He names some of the new meat-free options soon to be offered (or already offered) at fast-food locations across the country below.

KFC

New to the KFC menu is the Vegan Fried Chicken which is sourced from meat alternative producer Beyond Meats. During a test run, cars wrapped around drive-thru lines multiple times and the product sold out in minutes.

Hardee's/Carl's Jr.

Known for their flame grilled burgers, the fast-food chain now offers Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage breakfast patties to satisfy vegan's breakfast and lunch cravings.

Subway

The meatball marinara sandwich has been one of Subway's staple products for years. Now, veggie lovers and vegans can get a taste of it with Subway now offering Beyond Meat meatballs at more than 600 participating locations.

Dunkin' Donuts

A popular breakfast food and coffee spot for millions of Americans, the chain has already implemented Beyond Meat sausage breakfast patties on their menus to rave reviews.

McDonald's

Right now, the fast food giant is testing the P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, tomato), which features Beyond Meat patties at locations in Canada, soon to be offered at locations in America.

Del Taco

The famous Mexican fast food chain has begun to offer Beyond Meat alternatives in their tacos and other menu items. They reportedly sold 2 million Beyond Tacos in just the first two months after they debuted at 500 locations.

Baskin-Robbins

While vegetarians have always been able to enjoy the ice-cream made at Baskin-Robbins, until now, vegans were unable to partake. Now, however, BR has debuted its first two creamy vegan ice cream flavors: Chocolate Extreme and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

"I am not saying fast-food is always good for us, but in moderation it does the trick on many occasions-road trips, late night snack times, and just because you want the ease of fast food every once in a while. I applaud the industry for bringing me back in to that very American experience…but without imprisoning, torturing, stealing from, and killing an innocent animal so that I can have that experience. We should support these chains but only by purchasing their vegan alternatives."

