VIP-Media: Meet Lanfranco Pescante: The Entrepreneur That's Taking Over Florida's Restaurant and Nightlife Scene

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Lanfranco Pescante is one of the two owners and managing partners of the Nocturnal Hospitality Group. At only thirty-three years old, Mr. Pescante has a vast Nightclub and restaurant hospitality background, stemming back to his childhood in Italy where he moved from at age seventeen, alone, to follow the American dream.

Mr. Pescante began his journey as a dishwasher and worked his way up the ladder. He worked every single position in a restaurant and bar, moving up faster than anyone else in the industry. Along with his long time best friend David Anderson, he created the company that revolutionized events in central Florida and has produced countless events with artists ranging from Nelly to Avicii, in accordance with upholding profitable day to day venue operations.

His fairy tale success story began with 1000+ guest house parties, dating back to the early 2000's. They became so popular and organized with bartenders, valet, security that they had more people than clubs. "Eventually, the club owners in town noticed and hired us. We rapidly progressed into bar and club promotions and further grew to large scale concert production and developing & managing bar-centric hospitality concepts. We brought numerous entertainers and celebrities to central Florida, huge renowned artists ranging from Avicii to Nelly. Then eventually we wanted to open our own concept and that is where the dream of Franklin Manor began," he recalls.

From the very start, Mr. Pescante has always loved the industry, and knew that he wanted to form a part of it. "From the early days night clubs were my getaway. I LOVE PEOPLE, I love the night life, I love the thrill of it, I love everything about it. I love seeing guests happy enjoying their time at my venues, or when I used to throw concerts seeing 5000 people all cheering for their favorite artist and forgetting, for a short period of time, their troubles, sadness, and daily life problems," he shares.

What sets Mr. Pescante apart are his people skills and ability to manage. He excels in the financial and operations side of the business, and is an ideal figure head of the company. People love him because he is genuine and humble and never forgets where he came from. He also is a strong leader for his team, willing to jump in for any position, if needed. He leads by example and rolls up his sleeves when the time is needed. But what sets him apart the most, is that no matter what, he doesn't give up.

"I just don't know how to give up, no matter if it is a huge business deal or a small chore I don't know how to give up or lose, never have never will. I am relentless in accomplishing goals whether personal or business wise," he says.

When it comes to the question of what he wants his legacy to be, Mr. Pescante has the following to say, "Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be the best at everything I did. I always had visions of grandeur, like I mentioned many times throughout this interview, I truly love to see others happy, its my biggest trait so I'd like people to remember me for always being the guy that brought a bunch of cool places to their town, who always threw the most insane best events/parties in town, and the guy that never gave up when everyone thought he couldn't do it. But honestly, it would be great to be known as a huge heart and someone that helped Tampa bay grow to a big city".

He currently has two more top-notch projects opening in early 2020.

"An Asian fusion restaurant called Shibui opening in downtown Tampa & La Pergola an Italian high end restaurant opening in downtown St. Pete. I am also opening the first ever celebrity chef driven event and wedding venue in USA. Lately, my thrill has switched to creating new concepts for people to enjoy, the best part about it is transforming a dream on paper to the opening day when it actually opens," he says.

Mr. Pescante is the definition of a leader. He has led himself and those around him to success through the widely successful Nocturnal Hospitality Group. He fought relentlessly for his American dream, and without ever giving up, made it happen.

