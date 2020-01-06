Technavio has been monitoring the global programmable infusion pumps market and the market is poised to grow by USD 487.81 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing demand for self-administered drug delivery in home-care settings and technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Patients suffering from medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and arthritis are required to take medications on time without fail. This has increased the demand for self-administered therapeutic medications as per the recommendation of healthcare professionals because it improves the patients' health outcome and minimizes the number of patients admitted to the hospital. Computerized ambulatory programmable drug infusion pumps are gaining prominence in home-care settings for administration of antibiotics and various other drugs. For instance, Becton, Dickson has developed a next-generation programmable infusion pump, the BodyGuard 545 Color Vision pump, which is designed for the administration of epidural analgesics. Thus, the growing demand for self-administered drug delivery in home-care settings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Programmable Infusion Pumps Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a volumetric infusion pump, the Infusomat space pump.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers an infusion pump, Spectrum IQ Infusion System, which is integrated with advanced electronic medical records (EMR).

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life sciences, and Interventional. The company offers BD Alaris pump module and BodyGuard ColourVision 323 ambulatory infusion pump.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers an advanced standalone infusion pump, the Volumat MC Agilia.

ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Infusion Consumables, IV Solutions, Infusion Systems, and Critical Care. The company offers a smart infusion pump, the Plum 360 infusion system.

Programmable Infusion Pumps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Large-volume infusion pumps

Small-volume infusion pumps

Programmable Infusion Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

