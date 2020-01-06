

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Monday as investors chose to stay away from riskier assets amid rising geopolitical tensions.



Iran vowed 'severe revenge' against the U.S. for killing top commander Qassem Soleimani last Thursday, and said that it would no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal. Some reports from Baghdad say the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening.



The U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike back if Tehran were to retaliate. Trump also threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions if the country forced out U.S. troops, after the Iraq parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country. That includes an estimated 5,200 troops stationed to help fight Islamic State extremists.



Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized U.S. for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.



Shares from almost all sectors were under pressure as the mood was quite bearish with investors fearing further escalation in tensions in the Middle East.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.41%. The FTSE 100 declined 0.62%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.7% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.51%, while Switzerland's SMI closed 0.32% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Turkey ended weak, while Russia closed flat.



In the U.K. market, NMC Health, Hikma Pharma, Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrison Supermarkets, Hiscox, IAG and Schroders declined 2 to 4.5%.



Standard Chartered, Rio Tinto, HSBC and Ferguson also declined sharply, while BP, BAE Systems and Cocal Cola closed with sharp to moderate gains.



In France, Accor, STMicroElectronics, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, Kering, Capgemini, Vivendi, Peugeot and Bouygues declined 1.4 to 2.3%.



In the German market, Covestro declined about 4.8% following a profit warning. Infineon, Lufthansa, BASF, RWE, Bayer and Continental ended lower by 1 to 1.7%.



In economic news, eurozone investor confidence rose for third successive month in January, and at a faster-than-expected pace, to its highest level in over a year amid signs of an easing in the US-China trade dispute, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The Sentix investor confidence index climbed to 7.6 points from 0.7 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 2.6.



Final survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector expanded at a faster-than-initially-estimated pace in December. The composite output index rose to 50.9 in December from 50.6 in November. The flash reading was also 50.6.



Despite the improvement to a four-month high, the index continued to post at a level amongst the lowest seen since the first half of 2013, Markit said.



Data from Destatis revealed that Germany retail sales recovered in November, advancing by 2.1%, after falling 1.3% in the previous month. Economists had forecast an increase of 1%.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.8% from 1.4% a month ago. The growth rate was expected to ease to 1%.



The UK private sector contracted in December but at a slightly slower-than-initially estimated rate, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The final IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index held steady at 49.3 in December. The latest reading was the joint-lowest since July 2016. However, the score was above the flash 48.5.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to the neutral 50.0 from 49.3 a month ago. The flash reading was 49.0. The stabilization of service sector output was helped by a return to improving order books.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX