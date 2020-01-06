New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2020) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) in preparation for 2020 growth campaign, has positioned itself to drive growth for the company by strategic planning, business sector targeting and allocation of assets. The company has identified several areas of substantial economic contributors to overall GDP which are most susceptible to disruption and has created an agenda to monetize these areas.

Management plans to achieve substantial increase in market value by increasing its assets and revenues from a combination of organic and acquisition led growth. The company's organic growth will be achieved through acquisition of operating companies with disruptive technologies, platforms to manage disruption and personnel with a history of disruption management.

The company feels that this is the age of disruption. Whereas technological disruption of the steam engine and derivative railways were significant enough to completely change how society functions all over the planet, the interim between technological disruptions were decades apart. Currently, equally effective technologies are turning advents of advance into dramatic impact with cost-to change-left out of reach for more and more enterprises. Our research indicates that certain industries central to our way of life are on their last leg and several more are in the cross-hairs of history. Many tech-savvy experts confirm this conclusion and some are now calling out Artificial Intelligence as the end to jobs for real humans in the work place, however, we do not believe this. Much like the auto industry experienced similar fears with robotic manufacturing, the result was more efficiency and the job duties of humans simply changed to other areas of expertise.

The transformation of these disruptors took time and had costs associated with them. The rate of disruption is accelerating at a speed impossible for more and more enterprises to migrate to with the speed and cost necessary to adapt to maximum advantage. Our mission is to identify these areas of disruption caused stress on major economic contributing industries and provide solutions of expeditious migration into new technologies for enterprises within post-disruption and pre-disruptive industries. This method salvages the assets and investment into individual enterprises at yesterday's costs while leveraging the efficiencies of rapid development and cost savings with newer concepts, technologies and platforms.

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is an industrial economic engineering agency. JZZ Tech provides industrially economic solutions designed to make highly disruptive technologies easily accessible to industry participants. Approaching industries with inclusive access models minimizes risk to disruption and maximizes monetization of disruptive technologies. JZZ Tech solutions provide a clear value to society at multiple levels by simplifying access, usage and integration of disruptive technologies to all industrial participants. Our method is to leverage needs and complications in post-disruptive environments, align incentive to value, consolidate and integrate experience and innovation, then produce tangible access with clear value of multiples in efficiency to each beneficial party at every transactional level. Through superior problem solving JZZ Tech produces a powerful net result of quicker monetization of applied solutions to industrial level problems. The net result is increased efficiency in societal adaptation to disruptive technology due to incentive satiation, to produce substantial profits for the agency of facilitation.

