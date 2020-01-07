

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 512.776 trillion yen.



That's down from 3.3 percent in November.



Banknotes in circulation rose an annual 2.1 percent, while coins in circulation gained 2.2 percent. Current account balances advanced 3.5 percent, including a 3.0 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base fell 2.7 percent on year to 517.386 trillion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, the monetary base was up 3.2 percent, unchanged from the three months prior.



For all of 2019, the base gained 3.6 percent.



