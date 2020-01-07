Best party of January: How Likee Party went in St. Petersburg with ??? ?????, NILETTO and ???????

The short video creation platform Likee gathered ??? ?????, NILETTO, ??????? and many celebrities to celebrate the New Year together - at the grand Likee Party 2020

MOSCOW, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Likee Party was held on January 4-5 at the Expoforum exhibition complex in St. Petersburg. The event brought together top bloggers of the app, influencers from YouTube and Instagram, as well as popular musicians - including rappers Niletto and MIA Boyka.

The party was themed the cutting edge technology of Likee. Entertainment facilities using VR technology fully demonstrated Bigo's achievement in leading technology.

Fans of the platform and its residents met with friends from Likee, arranged photo sessions with their idols and got their autographs, danced to the favorite songs and participated in the master classes, where they learned how to promote their own accounts.

The New Year's party was attended by 55 top-likers, which is a record number compared to the previous events of the brand - among them there were Milana Nekrasova (15.1 million followers), Nastya Kosh (13.3 million), Elina Fox (11.1 million), Maceu (8.73 million) and many others. Likee's stars wished their fans a Happy New Year, held contests and master classes on creating videos and recorded a live stream together with guests. The event became the best platform for likers to present their original tracks and DJ sets: Nastya Kosh performed the song "We are dolphins", Elsa Adisovna presented her single "To the dream", Strizh - "Neon faces", Elina Vixen and Maceu - "Happy Endings".

Likee Party was rocked not only by Likers, but also everyone's favorite musicians. Headlining the event was rapper Niletto, who performed the single "Lyubimka" - an absolute hit of 2019, which occupies the first place of the rating "Top 100 of Russia" on Apple Music. ??? ?????, ??????, ??????? and 3-? ??????. Groups performed together with Niletto.

In addition to the concert space, the party had several interactive photo zones, areas for different types of recreation (including attractions) and food courts. Various battles were held: dance challenges, karaoke contests and quizzes were especially popular.

Sponsors of the event were the exhibition complex Expoforum and Gazprombank.

Check out how the Likee Party went on the official pages of the event in Instagram and Vkontakte.

About Likee

Likee (formerly LIKE Video) is a global short video creation platform with diverse contents where youngsters can create amazing and inspiring videos. In the third quarter of 2019, Likee hit the milestone of 100 million average mobile monthly active users, sporting a year-over-year growth rate of 413.4%. Created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world.

Official Likee page on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/likee_official_russia/

Download Likee: https://likee.video/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061779/Likee_Party_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061781/Likee_Party_2020.jpg